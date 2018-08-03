Melanie Couzy continued her superb form to win the women's trap final at the European Shotgun Championship at the Shooting Park Leobersdorf.

The Frenchwoman dominated qualifying and stayed on top today to win the final with a score of 41hits.

Great Britain's Kirsty Barr was second with 39 hits.

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia took a distant bronze with 31 hits.

🎉🥇Médaille d'or pour notre française Mélanie Couzy à l'issue de la finale #Trap Women lors du championnat d'Europe #ESC #Shotgun en Autriche 🙌🏻

Un superbe score de 41 en finale qui lui permet de décrocher le titre européen 💪🏻🇫🇷🇪🇺#Tir #ShootingSport #Fosse #FO

©J.Heise pic.twitter.com/YejeFQqjHw — FFTir (@tir_ff) August 3, 2018

Slovenia's Boštjan Maček won the corresponding men's event with a score of 46 hits.

Croatia's Anton Glasnović took the silver medal with 44 hits and Czech Republic's Jiří Lipták the bronze with 36.

Team and mixed team trap finals are due to take place over the weekend.

Focus is then set to turn to the double trap and skeet from Monday (August 6) with a series of individual, team and mixed team events due to be held.

Action is due to continue until August 12.