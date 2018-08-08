An expanded Congress and the separation of the A-League from Football Federation Australia (FFA) have been cited as key concerns by the embattled governing body after the proposals were made in a report published by a FIFA-backed review group.

The Congress Review Working Group proposed the FFA's ruling Congress grows from its current 10-member composition to 29 officials.

It also put forward the possibility of the A-League, the top-tier domestic football league in Australia, being spun-off from the FFA from as early as the 2019 to 2020 season.

Both ideas have been strongly rejected by the FFA, with chairman Steven Lowy claiming they "are not in the best interests of the game and are inconsistent with its guiding principles submitted at the beginning of the process".

The proposals, however, were unanimously approved by the working group, which includes FFA board member Chris Nikou.

A letter sent to working group chairperson Judith Griggs, who also backed the proposals opposed by Lowy and the FFA, outlines the concerns with the plans.

The report from the group is likely to be rubber-stamped by FIFA during a meeting of its Member Associations Committee in Zurich on August 20.

It will then be put to a vote at an FFA Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for mid-September.

The proposals need a 75 per cent majority to be passed and if they fail to reach that figure, FIFA could suspend the FFA.

A suspension by FIFA, or the establishment of a Normalisation Committee, would not only represent a huge embarrassment for the sport in the country but could also put Australia's defence of the Asian Cup at risk.

The report from the working group was published this week ©FFA

The FFA are also bidding for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The review was commissioned following concerns over the structure of the national governing body, which is small and lacks female representation.

"This report and its recommendations represent an opportunity for a new era of collaboration, transparency and democracy for Australian football," Greg Griffin, chief executive of the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association, said.

"They are borne from a process of unprecedented cooperation and engagement between the diverse stakeholders of our game - interactions that should be given every chance of becoming the cornerstone of a brighter future for the entire game."

The Congress Working Group has proposed the Congress be expanded by 19 members - nine state federations, nine Australian A-League clubs, Professional Footballers Australia and a new 10-member women's council.

The group also suggested establishing a collaborative New Leagues Working Group to decide the framework for a new operating model for the A-League.

The FFA Congress had been looking to expand their number of seats from 10 to 15 in order to allow grassroots and women's football representatives a bigger say.

The clubs, however, argue that decreasing their influence is unfair as they claim to generate 80 per cent of Australian football's income.