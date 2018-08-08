Ireland have climbed into the top 10 on the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) women's world rankings as The Netherlands retained top spot following their World Cup triumph.

The Irish team have risen from 16th place to eighth after their incredible run to the final of the World Cup, where they were comprehensively beaten 6-0 by the formidable Dutch side.

Ireland began the tournament as the second lowest-ranked team but are now in the top 10 for the first time.

They have gone ahead of the likes of India, South Korea and the United States to claim their highest-ever ranking on 1,330 points.

Ireland's previous best was 14th on the standings, sponsored by FIH partner Hero.

The Netherlands, who stormed to a successful defence of their World Cup crown with the dominant victory over Ireland, have been the top-ranked team in the women's game since 2011.

Ireland have moved into the top 10 for the first time after they finished second at the World Cup ©Getty Images

The Dutch team, who have not lost a match since July 2017, currently have 2,300 points and are nearly 600 in front of second-placed England, who have 1,748.

England were beaten by the Dutch in the quarter-finals of their home World Cup, which took place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Spain have also enjoyed a rise in the rankings after they beat Australia 3-1 to claim the bronze medal.

The Spanish team are a place ahead of Ireland in seventh on 1,401 points.

Australia jumped up to third, leapfrogging reigning Pan American champions Argentina despite the defeat to Spain.

Argentina have moved down to fourth, Germany are fifth and Commonwealth Games champions New Zealand have dropped to sixth.