The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has announced a deal with scientific medical centre "Cardio Plus".

It is hoped the agreement will lead to greater healthcare and treatment for the country's athletes.

Sergey Bubka, the governing body's President and a member of the International Olympic Committee, inked the contract on behalf of the NOC.

"Modern sports is fighting on the brink and beyond the human capabilities," said Bubka, the pole vault Olympic gold medallist at Seoul 1988.

"Quality medical care and the recovery of athletes is extremely important."

The deal is designed to promote improved medical care for Ukrainian athletes ©Getty Images

The sharing of "experience, knowledge and competences" will be an important part of the partnership.

Highly qualified doctors from the Centre will also work with the NOC's medical staff.

"We have a special responsibility," said Oleg Fesenko, the director of Cardio Plus.

Ukraine's Minister for Health Care llia Yemets attended the signing of the deal, as well as Olympians from the country including Olena Govorov, Anna Sorokina, Elena Yatsenko and Larysa Zaspa.