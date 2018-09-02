FIFA's Ethics Committee has extended the provisional suspension of Dominican Republic Football Association President Osiris Guzmán for a further 45 days.

He was initially suspended for 90 days on June 4 when a formal investigation against him was opened.

No details of his alleged offence have been officially revealed, but it has been alleged in local media that he allowed FIFA-funded facillities to be used for a political meeting.

This would be a breach of the world governing body's strict rules which demand political neutrality in football.

Earlier this year, Guzmán launched a campaign for vice-president of the Dominican Republic.

Osiris Guzmán has launched a campaign to become vice president of the Dominican Republic ©Osiris Guzmán

Guzmán's additional period of suspension was requested by the chair of the Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee, Maria Claudia Rojas.

It will kick-in from today with a final report now sent to the Adjudicatory chamber, chaired by Vassilios Skouris.

The official will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.

He has already once received a ban from football, serving 15 days in 2011 after a bribery scandal involving Caribbean officials.

In 2015, he raised eyebrows with a gushing tribute of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, comparing him to "Jesus, Nelson Mandela, Moses, Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King".

Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from football after a probe made into a payment to France's Michel Platini.