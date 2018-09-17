The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the group draw for the Under-23 Baseball World Cup.

This year's top international men's baseball competition will be held in Barranquilla and Monteria in Colombia from October 19 to 28 after it was stripped from Nicaragua due to political unrest in the country.

Group A consists of hosts Colombia, the defending under-23 world champions Japan, Mexico, Chinese Taipei, The Netherlands and South Africa.

The group will play its games at the new $33 million (£25 million/€28 million) 12,000-seat Edgar Renteria Baseball Stadium in Barranquilla.

Group B will feature 2016 runners-up Australia, South Korea, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Czech Republic.

The group will play at the 12,000 seat June 18 Baseball Stadium, home of the Colombian Professional Baseball League's Leones de Montería.

"The groups of the Under-23 Baseball World Cup are both global and balanced, and will lead to exciting and challenging games for the athletes and national teams from day one," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said the groups were global and balanced ©Getty Images

The winner of the Under-23 Baseball World Cup will be awarded 690 world ranking points, the largest award of any international baseball event this year and third-largest overall following the Premier12 and the World Baseball Classic.

At the last Under-23 Baseball World Cup in 2016, national team rosters included players from clubs affiliated to professional baseball leagues around the world, including Major League Baseball.

The official website for the tournament has now been launched and is available here.