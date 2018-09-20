By Daniel Etchells and Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Day one of competition begins
- 12 hours ago: Olympic champion into third round of men's under-60kg event
- 11 hours ago: Olympic champion overcomes European champion to progress to third round
- 10 hours ago: Azerbaijan's Huseynov beats Olympic champion
- 10 hours ago: First semi-finalist is Russia's Robert Mshvidobadze
- 9 hours ago: Top seed Ryuju Nagayama through to semi-finals of men's under-60kg event
- 9 hours ago: First session of action on day one comes to an end
- 7 hours ago: Finals set to get underway starting with the women's under-48kg event
- 7 hours ago: Women's under-48kg semi-final underway
- 6 hours ago: Finalists decided in the women's under-48kg category
- 6 hours ago: Takato defeats world number one to qualify for men's under 60kg final
- 5 hours ago: Pareto wins first medal of the championships
- 5 hours ago: Galbadrakh wins second bronze medal in the women's under-48kg category
- 5 hours ago: Teenager Bilodid crowned world champion in women's under-48kg category
- 5 hours ago: Georgia win the first men's bronze medal of the championships
- 5 hours ago: World number one wins bronze medal in men's under-60kg category
- 5 hours ago: Takato successfully defends World Championship title in men's under-60kg category
- 4 hours ago: Day one of competition comes to an end
View latest updates