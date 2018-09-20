Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting upset the odds to beat top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and book his place in the men’s singles quarter-finals at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) China Open in Changzhou today.

The unseeded Ginting beat his opponent 21-18, 21-17 at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium in a tournament that is one of only three Super 1000 rated events on the BWF World Tour.

Next up for Ginting is set to be meeting with China's Chen Long, who defeated Denmark's Jan Ø. Jørgensen 21-10, 21-5 today.

Also through to the last eight is second seed Shi Yuqi of China after he overcame South Korea’s Lee Hyun Il 19-21, 21-18, 21-15.

Standing between him and a place in the semi-finals is Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, a 21-18, 21-16 winner at the expense of Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

Elsewhere, third seed Kento Momota beat fellow Japanese Kenta Nishimoto 21-9, 21-9, while fourth seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea defeated Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-16, 21-16.

Momota’s next challenge is due to be India’s Srikanth Kidambi, who overcame Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-12, 15-21, 24-22.

Awaiting Son in the last four is Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, a 21-14, 21-11 winner over Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Second seed Akane Yamaguchi is through to the women's singles quarter-finals ©Getty Images

In the women’s singles event, second-seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is through to the quarter-finals after beating compatriot Aya Ohori 18-21, 21-14, 21-17.

It sets up a last-eight encounter with China’s He Bingjiao, who defeated Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-16, 21-15.

Also through to the quarter-finals is third seed Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India after she overcame Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-23, 21-13, 21-18.

She is now set to face a last-eight encounter with China's Chen Yufei following her 21-18, 21-15 win over South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun.

The two other quarter-finals pit China’s Gao Fangjie against Spain’s Carolina Marin and Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.

Gao beat Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20, 21-18, while Marin defeated Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 14-21, 21-9.

Tunjung and Okuhara, meanwhile, advanced with wins over the United States’ Zhang Beiwen - 23-21, 22-20 - and Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong - 21-9, 22-20 - respectively.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with the finals scheduled for Sunday (September 23).