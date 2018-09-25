International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) officials claim they are confident Doha will be ready to host next year’s World Championships.

The Qatari capital will mark the one-year to go milestone on Thursday (September 27) as it prepares to become the first city in the Middle East to host the IAAF's flagship event.

According to the IAAF, a large term of experts from the governing body conducted an extensive site assessment to view progress alongside those from Doha 2019.

IAAF vice-president Dahlan Al Hamad, who is the director general and vice-chairman of Doha 2019, claims preparations are on track.

"Our airport and hotels are ready, our stadium is ready, our ticket programme and brand will be revealed when we celebrate One Year to Go on Thursday,” he said.

"All the big pieces are in place.

"Our task over the next year is to link all the pieces together as we prepare to stage an innovative and exciting event that will engage athletics fans both near and far.”

Fears over low numbers of spectators have been one of the main concerns in the build-up to the event.

There have also been concerns over alleged human rights abuses and Qatar's current isolation in the Middle East amid a diplomatic dispute in the region.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among countries to cut ties with Qatar in June 2017.

Measures to reduce the risk of heat have also been required.

The World Championships in the Gulf nation will take place from September 26 until October 6, when average high temperatures are 37 degrees celsius with a low of 25.

Earlier this year the IAAF announced split evening sessions, including a one-hour break, would replace morning sessions to combat fears.

Marathon races will also begin at midnight.

The World Championships will begin on September 27 in 2019 ©Getty Images

The IAAF state the highlight of this week’s visit was a demonstration of an air-conditioning system at the Khalifa International Stadium designed to keep athletes, officials and fans at a comfortable temperature.

“I don’t know if the rest of the world really believed this was possible but it’s an amazing system and it shows that our Championships can be conducted here in a good environment for the athletes,” said IAAF Council member Geoff Gardner.

"There are always challenges preparing for a major event like this but if the Doha Organising Committee rises to all those challenges as it has to this one, then our event is in safe hands.

"We have made good progress in our planning over the weekend.

"One of the goals was to forge closer relationships between key personnel at the Organising Committee and the IAAF because that united team will form the foundation for a successful Championships in just over a year’s time.”

National team leaders from around 30 countries have arrived in Doha for the their own inspections of competition and training venues, along with hotels and logistical plans.

It is claimed the tests of lighting for the marathon course will take place in October, with the World Broadcasters Meeting and Press Agencies meeting following in November.

Build-up events will include the Asian Athletics Championships next April, which will serve as a full test event in the Khalifa Stadium.

Doha’s annual Diamond League meeting will also take place in May.