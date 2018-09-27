By Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 1 day ago: Mixed team event about to begin
- 1 day ago: Unified Korea team enter the arena
- 23 hours ago: Hosts take to the mat in the first quarter-final
- 22 hours ago: President Putin arrives
- 21 hours ago: Semi-finals decided in mixed team event
- 21 hours ago: Group stages completed
- 20 hours ago: Hosts through to bronze medal match
- 20 hours ago: Japan through to final
- 20 hours ago: Group stages of mixed event completed
- 18 hours ago: Finals begin on day eight
- 17 hours ago: Russia win mixed team bronze
- 17 hours ago: Unfied Korea team win bronze and make history
- 16 hours ago: Japan win final gold of the championships
- 16 hours ago: Final day ends with another gold for Japan
