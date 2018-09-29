The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) have held a specialised sports management course on finance for the organisation's members of staff.

The programme was held with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Olympic Solidarity initiative.

The OCC state 22 employees, who work in finance and sporting associations, participated in the course.

It was arranged by the OOC Board, as part of a series of sports management programmes being arranged by the organisation.

OCC secretary general Taha bin Sulaiman Al Kishry was among the key officials in attendance during the course.

He claimed the initiative was aimed at covering all areas of administration, finance and technical aspects to boost the productivity of bodies.

Dr Munzir bin Hilal Al Busaidi was among the presenters at the event.

He offered support as the assistant professor and assistant dean for training and community services at Sultan Qaboos University.

He thanked the OOC for its continuing support for such courses.

Al Busaidi claimed this would help to boost the skills and increase the experience of employees.