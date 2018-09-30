International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Ary Graça has pledged to continue the spread of the sport around the world.

At a round table interview at the Men's World Championships here, the Brazilian discussed his plans for the future of his sport.

"We must spread volleyball all around the world," he said.

"It's not enough to have a strong team in Brazil, Poland, Bulgaria, no.

"The aim is to spread out."

To do this, the President is developing volleyball as a "family" sport, one that can be played by men, women and children alike.

"The idea exactly is not to have teams that compete at a high level, the idea is to give people the opportunity to play a very good sport," he said.

"It is a very good sport for women.

"An excellent sport for children, because there is no contact, there is no violence.

"I insist on saying that volleyball is the sport of the family."

The Men's World Championships will conclude today and the Women's World Championships are now underway in various venues around Japan.

Graça seemed pleased with the way both competitions are promoting volleyball across the globe.

Cameroon won their first ever game at the Women's Volleyball World Championships in Japan, with the FIVB President showing this as an example of volleyball's growth around the world ©Getty Images

"It is really spreading," he said.

"We have had the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico competing for the first time.

"In the women's championships, we have Argentina who have never had a team.

"We have had Cameroon and Kenya win for the first time ever."

The FIVB have focused on engaging fans during the competitions, investing in stage lighting and DJs while encouraging crowd participation.

The introduction of Hawk-Eye technology at the World Championships has been another innovation.

This includes tracking technology which produces statistics regarding ball speed, spike speed and player reaction time, as well as a video replay system allowing players to make challenges on referees' decisions.

Hawk-Eye technology being used at the Men's Volleyball World Championships in Turin, Italy. This is a new innovation which President Ary Graça has confirmed will stay in volleyball and be used at Tokyo 2020 ©Nancy Gillen

Graça discussed the benefit of the system and confirmed its future in volleyball, with the technology set to be used at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I think players should decide the game, referees should not decide the game," he said.

"Forty-one per cent of challenge system calls are successful, I think the system works."

The final of the Men's Volleyball World Championships between Brazil and Poland will take place this evening here.

This will be preceded by the match determining third and fourth place, between the United States and Serbia.