Norwegian capital Oslo has been named as host of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, the sport's governing body United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced.

Hosting rights were officially awarded for several world and continental championships across a number of age groups during UWW's bi-annual Congress here in Budapest.

The meeting took place before the 2018 World Championships that opens in the city tomorrow.

Oslo has only hosted a World Championship once before in 1981, when the world's best Greco-Roman athletes descended on the city.

Astana in Kazakhstan, meanwhile, was confirmed as host of next year's World Championships.

That news originally broke last month, with the event set to take place at the Daulet Arena in the country's capital, from September 14 to 22.

In all, 29 different cities have been awarded hosting rights for various Championships up until 2021 ©UWW

In all the hosting rights were awarded for 16 Major Championships in 2019, nine in 2020 and four in 2021.

The 2019 Senior European Championships will take place in Bucharest in Romania, while the Senior Pan American Championships will go ahead in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.

The Senior Asian Championships in 2019 will be in Xi'an in China, while Tunis in Tunisia will host the African Championships at all age groups in the same year.

China has not hosted the Asian event since 2005, when Wuhan held the Championships.

At a junior level, Tallinn in Estonia was named as host of next year's World Championships.

Potevedra in Spain will hold the European event, Guatemala City in Guatemala the Pan-American competition and Beirut in Lebanon the Asian Junior Championships.