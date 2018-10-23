Salzburg has been chosen to host the 2019 International Fistball Association (IFA) World Tour Finals.

The second edition of this event, which replaces the former IFA World Cup, is due to take place at Sportzentrum Nord in the Austrian city from September 13 to 15.

The winners of the continental club championships and the best two teams in the World Tour Ranking will play against each other in a men’s and women’s competition.

"The city of Salzburg and the venue, Sportzentrum Nord, offer perfect infrastructure to host our Fistball World Tour Finals," said an IFA release.

"The city and the Federal state of Salzburg provided great support right from the beginning of the bidding process.

"IFA is sure the participating teams can look forward to a great final event, which will be carried out for three competition days for the first time."

Winfried Kronsteiner, chair of the IFA Sports Commission and initiator of the World Tour, commented: "We will see the best eight men’s and women’s teams qualified as continental champions or through the World Tour.

"Each of the participating 100 teams had the chance to qualify for this event"

Sociedade Ginástica Novo Hamburgo and Clube Duque de Caxias will seek to defend their men’s and women’s titles at the 2019 International Fistball Assocation World Tour Finals in Salzburg ©IFA

Kronsteiner added: "It is obvious that our sport keeps growing, evolving and exploring new territories.

"Our very young World Tour develops permanently.

"I am sure we create a great stage for all players to deliver their best performance and to excite the fans."

The finals will be organised together with local clubs and Fistball Austria.

Brazil’s Clube Duque de Caxias currently head both the men’s and the women’s competition on the IFA 2018 Fistball World Tour.

Overall, more than 90 women’s and men’s teams from 11 nations and 5 continents participate in the IFA Fistball World Tour.

In total, there will be 20 tournaments on five continents.