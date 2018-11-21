German city Cottbus is set to host an International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Individual Apparatus World Cup over the coming four days, marking the start of qualification period for the 2020 Olympic Games for the sport's artistic athletes.

Two days of qualification for both men and women, starting tomorrow, are due be followed by two days of finals at the Lausitz Arena Cottbus.

Among the leading names set to compete are The Netherlands’ Epke Zonderland and Belgium’s Nina Derwael, both of whom claimed gold medals at the recent World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

London 2012 Olympic champion Zonderland secured a third world title on the horizontal bar in Qatar’s capital, while Derwael won her first world title on uneven bars.

🔊 @Tokyo2020 #Olympic qualification for individual Artistic gymnasts begins tomorrow at the Individual Apparatus World Cup in Cottbus 🇩🇪!

The impressive line-up includes #Dohagym2018 world champions @epkez 🇳🇱 and Nina Derwael 🇧🇪.

Event website 👉 https://t.co/I2pgoaBPdQ pic.twitter.com/815anZEqPj — FIG (@gymnastics) November 21, 2018

Cottbus is staging the last of eight FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cups this year.

It follows stops in Melbourne, Hoffman Estates, Baku, Stuttgart, Birmingham, Doha and Tokyo across the months of February, March and April.

Individual Apparatus World Cups were held in Melbourne, Baku and Doha.

Hoffman Estates, Stuttgart, Birmingham and Tokyo hosted All-Around World Cups.