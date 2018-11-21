The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has made a number of decisions regarding Olympic Group qualification events at its General Assembly in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

The FEI Board agreed that allocation of the Group C jumping and dressage qualifiers would be postponed due to transport issues for horses to access the proposed locations in Budapest and Moscow.

The proposal is for a decision to be taken during the FEI Board's teleconference on December 19.

This will follow further evaluation on the health requirements from the Olympic Group C nations and recommendations based on a thorough review of both venues by the FEI veterinary director and the relevant discipline directors.

The jumping qualifier for Group F was allocated to Morocco’s capital Rabat in October 2019, while the Group G jumping qualifier is due to be in Valkenswaard in The Netherlands, following a proposal from the regional group.

The Dressage Committee will identify an event in Europe that can host a qualifier for Group F.

There is no requirement for a Group G qualifier following Australia’s qualification at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon.

The eventing qualifier for Group C is scheduled to be held in Polish village Baborówko from May 23 to 26 next year.

As all Group F and G eventing teams are based in Europe, a qualifier will be identified to host a Concours Complet International (CCI) three-star event next year on the continent.

A number of decisions were taken at the FEI General Assembly ©FEI

In terms of jumping, the General Assembly also saw the FEI Board approve modifications to the rules for the EEM Speed Challenge series and 2019 FEI World Challenge.

Furthermore, the Board approved the rules for the 2019 FEI Nations Cup, with the exception of Article 5.2 which requires further consideration.

Other things approved by the FEI Board were the calendars for the 2019 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Youth and the 2019 FEI Eventing Nations Cup, and the report of the FEI Dressage Judging Working Group.

The General Assembly was headlined by the re-election of Ingmar De Vos as FEI President.

The Belgian native received unanimous support for a second four-year term from delegates representing the FEI's 133 National Federations.

It is the first time since 2002 that there has been an uncontested election for the top role.

De Vos is the 13th FEI President since the body was founded in 1921, and only the fourth to become an International Olympic Committee member.