FIFA Ethics Committee judge Sundra Rajoo has been suspended after being arrested following allegations of corruption in Malaysia.

Rajoo, appointed deputy chairman of the FIFA independent Ethics Committee's Adjudicatory Chamber last year, was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after returning from FIFA business in Zurich last night.

In a statement released today, FIFA said that "Mr Rajoo will not be involved in any further activities" while the investigation was being carried out.

It did not give further details of the investigation or the accusations against Rajoo.

Rajoo's lawyer, Cheow Wee, revealed a court in Kuala Lumpur refused a request for a seven-day remand order against Rajoo, and he was released unconditionally after being held overnight.

"The judge agreed with our position that he [Rajoo] has diplomatic immunity and privileges," Cheow told Agence France-Presse.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter is among top officials to have been banned by the world governing body's Ethics Committee, which Malaysia's Sundra Rajoo joined last year ©Getty Images

Cheow added: "He cannot be arrested nor detained, and isn't subjected to our criminal jurisdiction."

The lawyer revealed the MACC sought Rajoo's remand to protect and continue its investigation into allegations against him and that he used his office for financial favours.

Rajoo resigned from his position with the Asian International Arbitration Centre following his arrest.

Since Rajoo joined FIFA's Ethics Committee, they have passed several life bans on football officials implicated in bribery by a United States Department of Justice investigation.

FIFA's Ethics Committee was set up in 2012 and banned dozens of officials following a corruption scandal in 2015, which also included around 40 soccer officials being indicted in the US.

They include former FIFA and UEFA Presidents Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.