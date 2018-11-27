Panam Sports have signed an agreement to establish a training camp prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tachikawa.

An agreement was signed by Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and secretary general Ivar Sisniega prior to the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Tachikawa, located 35 kilometres west of Japan’s capital city, will welcome athletes from the Americas in 2020.

According to Panam Sports, the main objective of this camp is to allow more than 300 athletes from the Americas who have qualified to the Olympics to train and prepare in Japan before the Opening Ceremony.

Athletes will be able to acclimate to conditions in the camp as they train and prepare for several days in advance of their Olympic competitions.

It is also claimed that athletes will learn and share experiences with athletes of Japan as well as the citizens of Tachikawa.

The signing of the agreement took place in the same sports complex where the camp will be held.

Panam Sports officials were joined by Tachikawa Mayor Shouhei Shimizu, the President of the Tachikawa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Koji Sato and the President of Tachihi Holdings, Masamichi Murayama.

"The truth is that we are, first and foremost, very grateful and honoured with the invitation from the President of Tachihi Holdings, Masamichi Murayama," Ilic said.

"We have been pleasantly surprised with this beautiful city of Tachikawa, with its sports facilities, and above all with the warmth of its people.

"The cooperation agreement we have just signed is of great importance to our athletes from the Americas.

"This will allow many of them to arrive several days before the start of the Olympic Games, to be able to live in this country, to cope well with the time change and the jet lag, and to be able to live a truly unique experience training in these spectacular facilities."

After the signing ceremony, a group of children performed an artistic show for the more than 100 guests in attendance.

Tachihi Holdings President Masamichi Murayama claimed children would be among the beneficiaries of having athletes stay in Tachikawa in 2020.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, right, and secretary general Ivar Sisniega signed the agreement in Tachikawa ©Panam Sports

"For the children of Tachikawa, having the Olympic Games in Japan is one of the greatest opportunities they’ve had in decades, and having the possibility of having camps prior to the event, is a great moment for the children to meet the most outstanding Olympians," said Murayama.

"Tachikawa has a wonderful infrastructure, and we believe that the athletes of the Americas will be able to achieve great success in the Games."

The Ceremony also featured the flags of the 41 member countries of the Panam Sports.

At the ANOC General Assembly, Panam Sports President Ilic will assume the vice-presidency of the organisation by replacing Julio Maglione of Uruguay.

Camilo Perez, Tricia Smith and Keith Joseph will assume positions on the ANOC Executive Council following elections held in Lima during September.

A further two Panam Sports positions on the Council are set to be determined here.