Son Wan Ho begun his quest for home success at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters by claiming a straight-sets win over Indonesia’s Panji Ahmad Maulana in Gwangju today.

The 2016 champion triumphed 21-15, 21-11 at the Gwangju Women's University Stadium.

It sets up a round-two encounter with China’s Ren Pengbo, who opened his campaign with a 19-21, 21-7, 21-11 victory at the expense of compatriot Lu Guangzu.

Joining Son and Ren in the progressing from the first stage was fifth-seeded Thai Khosit Phetpradab after he beat Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Jen Hao 21-15, 21-9.

The most notable player to suffer elimination today was seventh-seed Thai Suppanyu Avihingsanon following his 19-21, 13-21 loss to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun is bidding for a fourth women's singles title at the event ©Getty Images

In the women’s singles event, three-time winner Sung Ji Hyun defeated qualifier An Se Young 21-16, 12-21, 21-10 in an all-South Korean first-round clash.

Standing between her and a place in the quarter-finals is another South Korean, Kim Ga Eun, who overcame Chinese Taipei’s Chen Su Yu 21-9, 21-10.

Third seed Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand is also through to the next stage thanks to a 17-21, 21-15, 21-12 win over South Korea’s Jeon Jui.

Among those crashing out of the women's singles tournament today was Indonesian fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who lost 19-21, 21-13, 13-21 to China’s Li Xuerui.

Action at the BWF Korea Masters is due to continue tomorrow.