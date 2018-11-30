Freestyle coordinator of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Joe Fitzgerald has noted the future potential of the "world-class" facilities for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk after visiting them alongside President of the Russian Freestyle Federation Alexei Kurashov.

Fitzgerald and Kurashov visited the host city for next year's Winter Universiade to inspect the facilities being used for the competition such as the Sopka and Raduga clusters, Platinum Arena Krasnoyarsk and the Athletes' Village.

They then met with the Acting Chairman of Krasnoyarsk Government, Yuri Lapshin, to discuss the use of the clusters after the Universiade.

There are plans to hold training sessions for the Russian national team at the Sopka cluster and the Russian Freestyle Federation has submitted proposals to hold some freestyle World Cup stages in Krasnoyarsk in the 2019-2020 season and the Freestyle World Championship in the 2020-2021 season.

The potential of holding the Asian Freestyle Cup in Krasnoyarsk was also discussed.

Fitzgerald, partly responsible for the compilation of the FIS freestlye calender until 2027, hailed the Sopka cluster is "world-class".

FIS freestyle coordinator Joe Fitzgerald and Russian Freestyle Federation President Alexei Kurashov visited Krasnoyarsk to see the facilities for the 2019 Winter Universiade, such as the Sopka and Raduga clusters ©FISU

"I was able to visit the sports facilities of the eight Olympics, and I can say that in Krasnoyarsk, in terms of preparing sports facilities for Student Games, a lot of work was done," Fitzgerald said.

"I am impressed by the opportunities for the development of winter sports.

"In my opinion, the Sopka cluster is a world-class facility, and during the upcoming test competitions of the Winter Universiade 2019 there will be a good opportunity to test this and other facilities in action."

Lapshin added: "Today an agreement has been reached on creating a federal center for winter sports training in Krasnoyarsk.

"Due to this we will be able to maintain a sufficient level of technical equipment for holding international competitions on the most modern requirements.

"It is important for us that even after the Winter Universiade-2019 Krasnoyarsk remains the capital of winter sports."