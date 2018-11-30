Vladimir Lisin of Russia has been elected President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) in a dramatic knife-edge ballot at the body’s 68th General Assembly here today.

He beat Italy’s Luciano Rossi, his only challenger, by just four votes - 148 to 144.

The Russian - who now faces the task of reuniting the body and then cementing shooting sport’s future in a challenging and increasingly competitive environment - will succeed Olegario Vázquez Raña of Mexico, who is stepping down after 38 years.

The outcome represents a less than wholehearted endorsement of the wealthy steel tycoon, who has been head of the European Shooting Confederation since 2009 and was regarded as Vázquez Raña’s preferred candidate.

While he called for "evolutionary transformations", his passionate opponent was more critical of current ISSF leadership and prescriptive about what the federation needed to do in future.

As he sets about his duties, Lisin will be assisted by Alexander Ratner, a veteran of the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games Organising Committee, who is now a German citizen.

Ratner, who will take over as secretary general from Franz Schreiber, won his election, which took place subsequent to the Presidential election, much more convincingly, polling 161 votes out of 290 against two other candidates.

As a further point of interest, today’s proceedings were the first time electronic voting had been used at an ISSF General Assembly.

