Adrian Hsien Loong Ang and Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim of Malaysia won the final of the doubles event at the Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

After Muhammed Rafiq Ismail won the singles final yesterday, there was further success for his compatriots when Ang and Al-Hakim were victorious in the doubles at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre.

The Malaysian duo defeated Canada in the semi-final after their score of 458 surpassed Dan MacLelland and Francois Lavioe's 412 points.

Adrian Hsien Loong Ang and Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim won the doubles event at the Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships ©World Bowling

They then recorded a total of 433 points in the final to beat opponents EJ Tackett and Andrew Anderson of the United States, who scored 370.

Tackett and Anderson had triumphed against Jongwoo Park and Kyungmin Kim of South Korea in their semi-final.

Tomorrow's action will see the semi-finals and final of the trios event, featuring teams from South Korea, the United States, Indonesia and Sweden.