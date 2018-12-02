Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson of Britain won gold in the women's madison event at the International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Cup in Berlin.

The duo won four of the eight sprints, including a double points victory in the final race at the Berlin Velodrome.

They finished with 39 points, with Denmark's Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt in second on 28 points and Belgium's Jolien D’Hoore and Lotte Kopecky finishing third with 14 points.

In the women's 500 metre race, Ukraine's Olena Starikova were triumphant, finishing the final in a time of 33.210 seconds.

Germany's Miriam Welte took silver with 33.400, while Russia's Daria Shmeleva got bronze after recording a final time of 33.435.

Laurine van Riessen of The Netherlands won the women's keirin, 0.071secs faster than Emma Hinze of Germany in second place.

Ukraine's Olena Starikova won the women's 500 metre race at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup event in Berlin ©UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Japan's Yuka Kobayashi was 0.128secs slower than Riessen to get bronze.

Gold in the men's sprint went to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer, with second place Matthijs Buchli of The Netherlands 0.032secs slower than his opponent.

Rayan Helal of France took the bronze medal.

Helal and Buchli had respectively eliminated Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes at the final 16 stage, causing the British cyclists with eight Olympic gold medals between them to leave the competition surprisingly early.

The end of today's events concluded the action in Berlin, the third round of six in this year's World Cup series.

The next will be held in London from December 14 to 16.