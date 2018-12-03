The top four seeded outfits in the boys’ team event all reserved their places in the semi-finals at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Junior Championships in Australia today.

China, Chinese Taipei, Japan and France emerged successful on day two of action at the Bendigo Stadium in Victoria.

Third seeds Chinese Taipei held off a spirited recovery from India to triumph 3-2.

The Taiwanese raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to straight-game wins for Feng Yi-Hsin and Li Hsin-Yang against Jeet Chandra - 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 - and Manav Vikash Thakkar - 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 - respectively.

India fought back with Manush Utpalbhai Shah beating Tai Ming-Wei 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 before Thakkar returned to the fray to defeat Feng 11-5, 11-7, 2-11, 11-8, but they fell short in the decider with Chandra suffering an emphatic 1-11, 3-11, 2-11 loss to Li.

Awaiting Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals are set to be second seeds Japan, who eased to a 3-0 victory over Romania in the last eight.

Yukiya Uda overcame Rares Sipos 11-9, 13-11, 11-9 prior to Yuta Tanaka beating Cristian Pletea 11-9, 11-3, 11-9 and Shunsuke Togami coming from behind to defeat Cristian Chirita 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8.

The other semi-final pits top seeds China against fourth seeds France.

China fell behind against the United States in the quarter-finals when Kanak Jha resisted a fightback to overcome Xu Haidong in five games, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-6.

But they recovered to triumph 3-1 thanks to wins for Xu Yingbin against Nikhil Kumar - 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 - and Jha - 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 - as well as Xiang Peng against Sharon Alguetti - 11-8, 11-6, 11-7.

France, meanwhile, ended the hopes of Iran with a 3-0 victory.

Leo de Nodrest set them on their way to a relatively comfortable success by beating Amin Ahmadian 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8.

It was followed by a 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 win for Irvin Bertrand over Amirreza Abbasi before Bastien Rembert defeated Arya Amiri 15-13, 15-13, 11-4.

Both semi-finals are scheduled for tomorrow.

India, Romania, Iran and the US all secured their places in the quarter-finals earlier in the day by winning their second and final matches in groups one, two, three and four respectively.

China, Chinese Taipei, Japan and France all received byes through to the last eight.

The women’s team quarter-finals saw 3-0 wins for Japan against Romania, South Korea against Chinese Taipei and Russia against Hong Kong, and a 3-1 victory for China over the US.

With places in the final at stake tomorrow, Japan are due to face Russia and South Korea meet China.