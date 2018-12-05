Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Veronika Vadovičová won the mixed R3 air rifle prone SH1 event as action continued today at the World Shooting Para Sport European 10 metres Championships in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

The Slovakian, who won three Rio 2016 medals in all, triumphed with a total of 254.2 points at the Belexpocentar indoor arena.

Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop finished second with 253.2 points, while Ukraine’s Andrii Doroshenko came third with 231.8.

The one other event held today was the men’s P1 air pistol SH1 with Ukraine’s Oleksii Denysiuk prevailing on 231.8 points.

A tight tense finale in the Air Pistol Final between Oleksii Denysiuk of @ukrparalympic and Tomas Pesek of the Czech Republic!



It is Denysiuk who wins it by 0.1! Wow!



Results: https://t.co/dxHONaVrr9 pic.twitter.com/tR2AvOMJ3f — Shooting Para Sport (@ShootingPara) December 5, 2018

Just 0.1 separated him from runner-up Tomas Pesek of Czech Republic.

Rounding off the podium was Croatia’s Damir Bosnjak with 209.7 points.

Action in Belgrade is due to conclude tomorrow with a further three events.

Taking centre stage will be the women’s P2 air pistol SH1, the women’s R2 air rifle standing SH1 and the mixed R5 air rifle prone SH2.