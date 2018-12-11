The 2020 World Air Games in Turkey has been moved back two years to September 2022, the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) have announced.

In a joint statement, signed by FAI President Robert Henderson and THK President A. Bertan Nogaylaroğlu, the two organisations claimed the decision was taken so that it meets the objectives of being a "exciting, engaging, professional and safe global event."

The statement than goes on to say that the additional two years will allow the FAI and THK to "supercharge" the event.

The 2022 FAI World Air Games will be the fifth edition of the competition, with Dubai the latest host in 2015.

The event usually involves competition in aerobatics, aeromodelling, airships, amateur-built aircraft, general aviation, gliding, helicopters, hot air balloons, microlights, parachuting, paragliding and paramotors.

FAI President Robert Henderson and THK President A. Bertan Nogaylaroğlu signed a joint statement pushing back the FAI World Air Games in Turkey to September 2022 ©FAI

The World Air Games are officially supposed to be held every four years, but there was an eight-year gap between the 2001 edition in Spain and the next event in Turin.

There was then a six-year gap between Turin and the competition in Dubai.

This was a result of host cities either proving inadequate or withdrawing from hosting duties altogether.

Turkey had been named the 2020 host in February.

It is not exactly clear why the event was moved despite the claims from the FAI.