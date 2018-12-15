The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has signed a three-way deal with the Romanian Baseball Softball Federation (FRBS) and the city of Alexandria to help grow the sports in the country.

The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see a new baseball and softball field built in the city, while a working group will also be created to help drive the development of the sports across the country.

The agreement was signed by WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari, FRBS President Andrei Mirescu and Alexandria vice-mayor Ioan Augustin at the WBSC's headquarters in Lausanne.

"The advancement of baseball and softball in Europe is a key development target for us," Fraccari said.

Vice-mayor Ioan Augustin signed the agreement on behalf of Alexandria ©WBSC

"The increased involvement and recognition from national authorities and city officials in Europe is a strong indicator of baseball and softball's growing global popularity.

"And Eastern European countries can represent an invaluable reservoir of talented athletes for the future of our sport."

The working group, which will be run by the FRBS but supported by the WBSC, will look to improve grassroots facilities and equipment across Romania while also looking to bring more international competitions to the country.

The WBSC said the news shows baseball and softball "continues to spread" across Europe.

Romania are currently ranked 43rd in the baseball world rankings and 19th in Europe.

Both sports will return to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 but their place at Paris 2024 is not secure.