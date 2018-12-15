Upsets defined the day's action at the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions series in Wuxi today, as several favourites crashed out in the semi-finals.

With the medals set to be decided in China tomorrow, pre-tournament favourites fell across three divisions at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.

The first came in the men's under-58 kilograms division when Yushuai Liang used the home crowd's support to surpass the number one seed Tae-hun Kim.

It means the South Korean will now have to fight for bronze tomorrow, against Iran's Armin Hadipour Seighalani who lost the second semi-final.

He fell to another South Korean, the second seed Jun Jang.

Another upset came in the men's under-68kg division where the pre-tournament favourite Lee Dae-Hoon was beaten by Great Britain's fifth seed Bradly Sinden.

The Briton, who is considered a young and up-and-coming fighter by World Taekwondo, pulled off perhaps his best performance of the season to win against the triple world champion.

It means the Briton will now face China's number two seed Shuai Zhao, who beat Spain's Javier Perez Polo in the other last four tie.

Two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones, right, is into the under-57kg final ©World Taekwondo

The other big shock of the day came in the women's under-67kg class, where another top seed, Ruth Gbagbi from the Ivory Coast, was beaten by another young Briton Lauren Williams.

This year's European champion surpassed the favourite and Olympic bronze medallist from 2016.

It means Williams will now face Turkey's 2017 world champion Nur Tatar in tomorrow's gold medal match.

Overall it was a good day all round for Britain.

With five fighters in action today only one lost, when Madelyn Gorman-Shore from the United States beat Rebecca McGowan in the over-67kg class.

Britain will still have a player in that final though, as their two-time world champion Bianca Walkden won the other semi-final against Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk.

Elsewhere Jade Jones made it into the gold medal match at 57kg with a victory over Marija Stetic.

The two-time Olympic champion will now face China's Lijun Zhou in tomorrow's final, who beat South Korea's Ah-Rheun Lee.