The newly-built Sopka Cluster, one of the main venues for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, was tested by athletes at a Snowboard Russian Cup stage.

Men's and women's competitions took place at the venue, with home athletes then offering their positive opinions as the university sport event draws closer.

Russian national snowboard team member Elena Kostenko emerged as the winner of the women's competition.

She vowed to prepare fully for the Universiade and offered praise for the competition venue.

"I am planning to train hard for the Games," Kostenko said.

"I'm quite satisfied with my performance here; I wanted to win and I did it, although my results could have been better.

"I think the competition was of World Cup level.

"And the Sopka Cluster is the best sports venue in Russia for snowboard, with its perfect courses, gyms, jumps and the medical centre."

Moguls competition was also held in the Siberian city ©FISU

Aleksander Smelov, also of Russia, triumphed in the men's competition.

The Sopka Cluster also hosted dual moguls action, with Maxim Kudrjavtsev emerging as the winner of the men's event.

Kudrjavtsev claimed the facilities at the venue had surprised him.

"Unlike Moscow people, Krasnoyarsk citizens should be happy to have the opportunity to train at the high level Sopka Cluster," he said.

"It was not difficult for me to perform today as the snowfall had made the course really soft and comfortable."

As well as snowboarding and freestyle skiing, the Universiade programme includes Alpine skiing, bandy, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling and figure skating.

Ice hockey, ski orienteering and short track speed skating will also feature.

The Universiade is set to take place from March 2 to 12.