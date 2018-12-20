A reformed Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA) has become an observer member of the Rugby League European Federation (RLEF).

The reformed organisation said they have replaced the previous national governing body, which was deemed to have been inactive for a number of years.

"We have watched for too long wondering why a nation the size of Nigeria, blessed with so many athletes, are not a major force in the world of rugby league," said Abiodun Olawale Cole, NRLA chairman.

"We appreciate and understand the timescales required and are fully committed to growing the sport here.

"Our team firmly believe in our values being centered on exhibiting strong leadership, full transparency in all our dealings and upholding the name of rugby league in the highest esteem."

The RLEF currently governs teams in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America, while the Asia Pacific Rugby League Confederation conduct the same role for countries in Asia, Oceania and the Pacific.

Nigeria are the 40th members of the RLEF, which consists of either full, affiliated or observer status bodies.

The NRLA said former professional player Ade Adebisi will serve as the vice-president and general manager of the federation.

"It is welcome news to see a reformed and active Nigeria Rugby League,”" said Remond Safi, the RLEF's Middle East Africa regional director.

"NRLA have already gained official recognition from their local Olympic body and activity in Nigeria will also assist with developing international competition in the region and moving everyone forward.

"I look forward to working with them with the aim of enabling them to meet affiliate membership in the next 12 months."