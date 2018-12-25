European champion Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands will look for more success at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclo-Cross World Cup rankings at tomorrow's event in the Belgian town of Heusden-Zolder.

Having won four World Cup events in a row, van der Poel will be looking to get his fifth in Heusden-Zolder with only three World Cup events left this season.

He won last weekend's event in Numar, bringing his total number of overall points to 320.

The Dutch cyclist is only third in the standings, however, after missing the first two races of the campaign.

Belgian Toon Aerts won both of those races and leads on 415 points.

Belgium's Sanne Cant is currently second in the women's UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup rankings ©Getty Images

In the women's event, Dutchwoman Marianne Vos leads the way on 334 points.

Belgium's Sanne Cant is ranked second on 293.

It will be the 14th time that the venue will host a UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup event.