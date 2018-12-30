Ciudad Deportiva de Hatillo in Costa Rica will host next year's International Racquetball Federation (IRF) World Junior Championships, it has been announced.

Hatillo has seen significant growth in racquetball participation over the past few years which has led the Municipality of San José, in conjunction with the San José Sports and Recreation Cantonal Committee (CCDR SJ), to present a proposal to the IRF to host the event next year.

The idea was enthusiastically supported by the Costa Rica Racquetball Federation, its president, Marcelo Gomez, and President of the CCDR San José, Heiner Ugalde.

The event is due to take place between November 9 to 16.

It will be the second major IRF event to take place in Costa Rica in consecutive years after San José stepped in at late notice to host the IRF World Championships earlier this year.

"We had an opportunity to meet with representatives of the International Racquetball Federation during the IRF World Junior Championships last week in San Luis Potosí, Mexico," said Ugalde.

"They gave us the opportunity to host the tournament next year, which makes us happy and motivated.

"We know that it will have a positive impact on our Hatillo athletes, the national team, and the sport in general.

"Today, we are breaking the paradigm that racquetball is not for one group but for everyone."

This year's IRF World Junior Championships took place in San Luis Potosí in Mexico ©IRF

Ciudad Deportiva de Hatillo currently has four courts, but four more will be built to comply with the requirements of the IRF.

Two will become show courts, and a dressing room area will also be constructed.

The works department of the CCDR SJ is already beginning on the project, and it is expected to be completed by July 2019.

The World Junior Championships include age categories from 10 to 18.

Age categories 14, 16, and 18 compete for the overall World Cup title, and the 10 and 12 categories compete for the Esprit Cup title.

A Challenger Cup is open to participants in all age divisions who did not qualify for their countries in other categories.

