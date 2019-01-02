Cities may now bid to host events as part of the 2020 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Challenge Series, which will consist of six Challenge Plus tournaments and 12 regular competitions.

Created in 2013 as the third tier of the ITTF World Series, the ITTF Challenge Series became its own separate tour in 2017.

It allows new and upcoming players to challenge themselves and gain experience and recognition.

Challenge Plus is being introduced for the 2019 circuit and will be the top tier of the Series, offering players higher world ranking points, higher prize money and exposure to higher level events.

Cities may now bid to host the 2020 Challenge Series ©ITTF

Host cities will be provided with streaming production and commentary support from the ITTF for the Challenge Plus events, to increase visibility and viewership.

The 2019 tour is being hosted in cities such as Lisbon, Muscat, Pyongyang, Asuncion, Cancun and Agadir.

"The 2019 ITTF Challenge Series received a record number of 19 bids, and will be hosting a total of 17 events, including nine cities that have never hosted a Challenge Series, proving the ITTF Challenge Series as one of the fastest growing events on the ITTF calendar," said Zena Sim, the ITTF head of the World Cup and Challenge Series.

"The ITTF hope that the 2020 ITTF Challenge Series will attract more new cities to come forward to host the Challenge Series, providing players a platform to gain exposure and further develop on an international level."