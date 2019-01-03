Belarus' National Olympic Committee (NOC) has revealed a new "Team BY" brand for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Inspired by similar brands in other countries, such as Britain's Team GB and Lithuania's Lteam, Team BY is designed to unite people from all over Belarus.

The Team BY logo was also launched, consisting of a stork, a recognisable Belarus symbol, with the use of blue a reference to the phrase "blue-eyed Belarus".

Team BY will also have a mascot.

"Team BY is a logo, slogan, new philosophy, marketing and PR project," said Vitalii Astrouski, a leading marketing expert at NOC Belarus.

"We will work systematically in 2019-2020 to promote this brand.

"At the 2020 Summer Olympics our team will perform in a new outfit and under a new name.

"We want to make the Olympic team closer to the people and every citizen of our country can buy souvenirs and clothing.

"Team BY is a folk brand and based on our history, culture and traditions."

An agreement between the Belarus NOC and Rakuten Viber was signed by Andrei Astashevich, the vice-president of the Belarus NOC, and Atanas Raikov, Viber director for business development in Russia and Central and Eastern Europe ©Team BY

An agreement was also signed during the presentation between the Belarus NOC and Rakuten Viber, a messaging platform and app maker.

The main objective of the cooperation between the two organisations is to inform Olympic fans about the work of Belarus' NOC, the preparation for major competitions and the success of Belarusian athletes.

Andrei Astashevich, the vice-president of the Belarus NOC, and Atanas Raikov, director for business development in Russia and Central and Eastern Europe at Viber, signed the partnership agreement.

"We are glad the Viber messenger joins the Belarusian Olympic family," Astashevich said.

"We are confident in long-term mutual cooperation and the search for new forms of work in the popularisation of Olympic ideals and values.”