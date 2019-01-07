The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has today launched its first air quality monitor in the southern hemisphere, at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre in Australia.

It forms part of a pilot programme to measure air quality at stadiums around the world.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe, accompanied by Athletics Australia counterpart Mark Arbib, switched on the device.

It is the third to be installed at an athletics stadium as part of the IAAF's five-year partnership with United Nations Environment, which is designed to create greater global awareness and promote action on air pollution.

The ultimate aim of the programme is to develop an air quality monitoring network linking 1,000 IAAF-certified tracks around the world.

"We are all advocating and promoting more active lifestyles across the age spectrum and in all communities in order to fight the increasing sedentary lifestyles which in themselves cause heart disease, diabetes and other prolonged medical illnesses," Coe said at the installation ceremony.

"But with over half the world's population living in urban areas in 2015 and rising to a predicted 60 per cent by 2030, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) - that is double the 30 per cent of the world’s population who lived in urban areas back in 1950 - it is vital that we ensure we are not swapping one set of serious health risks for another.

"In the same way as the quality of water we drink is vital, it is high time that we are all equally demanding about the quality of air we breathe."

Coe also warned that smoggy cities could be ruled out as future hosts for IAAF events, including the biennial World Championships, on safety grounds.

"If we're being hard-nosed about it, I think we need to start thinking about [air quality] in terms of maybe our bidding process as well," he was reported as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

"We want to be able to drive change and if cities are actually not able to bid for events because they haven't got their air quality under control."