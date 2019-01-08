Kenyan taekwondo player Vincent Dock has set his sights on the 2019 World Championships and All-Africa Games after successfully defending his national lightweight title.

As reported by The Standard, Dock claimed victory at last month's Kenya Open Taekwondo Championships in Nairobi by defeating Rwanda's Mussa Twizeyimana.

It avenged his loss against Twizeyimana in the Ambassadors Cup International final in Rwanda in October.

Dock is now looking ahead to the 2019 World Championships, scheduled to take place in Manchester from May 15 to 19, and the All-Africa Games, due to be held in Casablanca and Rabat in Morocco from August 23 to September 3.

"Winning gold not only for me but for Kenya was my top target and I am happy I won against a strong challenger," he told The Standard.

"I will now focus my training towards the upcoming 2019 All-Africa Games in Morocco and World Championships in Manchester."

Manchester was awarded the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in November 2016 ©World Taekwondo

The Kenya Open Taekwondo Championships were also used for preparation and national team selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"My target is to represent Kenya in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an aim of winning gold," Dock added.

"I would have loved to see the Kenya Taekwondo Federation organise more international tournaments for players, and of course all the taekwondo athletes paid and given allowances.

"Most of us are doing everything by ourselves and without support."

It was determined that the city offered the "most attractive bid".