Panam Sports President Neven Ilic has paid tribute to José Ramón Fernández following the Cuban's death at the age of 95.

Fernández had served as the President of the Cuban Olympic Committee from 1997.

He was succeeded by Roberto Leon Richards in October.

He previously served as a member of the Panam Sports Executive Committee, before taking an honorary role until his death on January 6.

The official served as the chair of the Havana 1982 Pan American Games Organising Committee.

He repeated the role for the 1991 Games, which also took place in Cuba's capital city.

"Neven Ilic, President of Panam Sports, his Executive Committee and the entire Pan American family, lament the sensitive death at 95 years of age, of Don José Ramón Fernández, outstanding sports Leader of Cuba and honorary member of the Executive Committee of Panam Sports," a Panam Sports tweet read.

Fernández has been a key official in politics in Cuba and was seen as instrumental in forming the country's new army.

He commanded Cuban defences at the Bay of Pigs invasion.

pic.twitter.com/ALMN2MaRjU — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) January 6, 2019

The invasion had been aimed by the United States at overthrowing the new Cuban Government, led by Fidel Castro.

They had expressed concern that the communist regime would aid the Soviet Union, as the Cold War developed.

Cuba ultimately achieved a decisive victory.

He also served as a vice president on Cuba's Council of Ministers.

Fernández was a founding member of the Communist Party of Cuba.

He was reelected to the party's ruling Central Committee in 2011.