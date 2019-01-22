South Korea, England and The Netherlands secured places in the men's play-offs at the World Curling Championship qualification event in New Zealand as the host nation missed out.

Both South Korea and England entered the final day of round-robin action with a flawless record, with the nations both earning five straights wins at the Naseby Curling Rink.

Their records came to an abrupt end in the morning session as New Zealand scored a point in the final three ends to beat England 7-5.

The Netherlands produced a strong performance to overcome South Korea 9-6.

South Korea responded to their setback by beating England 8-6 in their final round-robin match to top the standings.

Despite defeat, England would advance to the play-offs in second place in the standings.

Hosts New Zealand saw their hopes ended by The Netherlands, who secured third place by winning their match 9-2 after seven ends had been played.

South Korea and England, after finishing as the top two teams, will compete tomorrow for the first World Championship berth on offer.

The loser will have a second chance to qualify when they meet The Netherlands in the second play-off match.

China will face Finland in the first women's play-off match tomorrow ©World Curling Federation

New Zealand ended the round-robin stage in fourth place, with Poland, Australia, Denmark and Brazil following the hosts.

The three women's play-off places were confirmed yesterday, with Finland, China and Hungary qualifying.

Finland ensured they headed into the play-off with an immaculate record as they secured a seventh consecutive win by overcoming Hungary 6-4.

The group winners will meet China tomorrow in the first play-off tie, with the 2022 Winter Olympic hosts beating Brazil 9-1 to seal second place in front of Hungary.

Brazil finished in fourth place in the standings, followed by Estonia, Hong Kong, Poland and New Zealand.