Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) President Edy Rahmayadi has resigned amid a match-fixing scandal, marking the latest turbulent episode for the troubled governing body.

Rahmayadi, elected Governor of North Sumatra last year, announced his decision to step down during the PSSI Congress in Bali.

The 57-year-old former army general will be replaced on an interim basis by deputy chairman Joko Driyono.

Rahmayadi claimed he had resigned "for the sake of the PSSI's advancement".

According to local media, Rahmayadi had admitted there had been several failings during his short two-year tenure at the helm of the PSSI.

Rahmayadi relinquishing the position comes as an investigation into match-fixing in the country's national league continues.

Hidayat, a member of the PSSI Executive Committee who goes by a single name, was last year caught trying to bribe a coach with around $10,000 (£7,700/€8,800) to deliberately lose a second division match.

He was given a three-year ban and a considerable fine after he was caught on video, while a further 10 suspects have been named as part of the ongoing probe.

Rahmayadi was also under pressure as a result of Indonesia's recent poor performances at major and regional tournaments.

Rahmayadi's predecessor La Nyalla Mattalitti was accused of corruption by judicial authorities in 2016.

Matalitti was arrested following allegations he misused grants from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The PSSI had previously been suspended by FIFA following a row with the Sports Ministry of Indonesia.

The Government tried to replace the existing governing body, plagued with allegations of corruption and mismanagement, which they claimed at the time was a necessary step.

The ban was eventually lifted in 2017 after the dispute was resolved.