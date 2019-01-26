Former German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) director general and chairman Michael Vesper, UK Sport director of performance Chelsea Warr and performance manager at the Australian Institute of Sport Chris O'Brien are among those set to attend the first Brazilian Olympic Congress in April.

The event, which has been organised by the Brazilian Olympic Institute (IOB) and will take place at the WTC Events Centre in São Paulo on April 13, has been arranged to share "Information and knowledge" among sporting stakeholders.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) have described it as "he broadest ever opportunity for dissucsions about elite sport" to be held in Brazil.

"We have selected a distinguished group of specialists to discuss high relevance subjects, as for example, athlete’s identification and development and the benchmark management systems in leading countries," COB general director and former judo Olympic champion Rogério Sampaio said.

UK Sport's Chelsea Warr is among those set to attend the event ©Getty Images

Sampaio added: "This will be a great opportunity for sport professionals who are unable to attend the courses sponsored by the IOB and will now be attending the Congress to make the most of the knowledge."

Vesper, a key official at the DOSB from 2006 to 2017, will give a talk on ethics, governance and compliance in sport, while the Australian rowing coach O’Brien - who led the country to a gold and two silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games - will discuss strategic vision.

The Congress will mark the 10thh anniversary of the IOB, established in 2009 with a mission "to generate and disseminate knowledge" by promoting training and development programmes for national sport professionals in Brazil.

It was also hoped the Institute would help further develop and grow sport in Brazil, with 79 per cent of Brazil’s 19 medals at Rio 2016 coming from governing bodies with a high involvement in programmes run by the IOB.