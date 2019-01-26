Australia’s Jay McCarthy will start as the defending champion for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong.

McCarthy became the first Australian winner of the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race last year, which had three previous editions.

He sprinted clear in a small group of riders at the conclusion of the 164 kilometres course to take victory.

The Bora–Hansgrohe rider will be hoping for a repeat result on the same course used last year.

The course is aimed at delivering an attacking style of race, claimed to be synonymous with the European spring classics.

While it begins and ends along Geelong Waterfront, the four ascents up the Challambra climb are expected to provide climbers with the opportunity to launch attacks.

The final climb of Challambra last year proved decisive in breaking up the field prior to the finish.

Italy’s Elia Viviani and South Africa’s Daryl Impey completed the top three last year behind McCarthy.

Cuba's Arlenis Sierra today won the women's elite event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, but it is not currently part of the UCI Women's WorldTour ©Getty Images

The duo will come into the race fresh from the Tour Down Under, which Impey won for the second consecutive year.

Viviani was also able to secure a stage victory at the race and will expect to be in contention should tomorrow’s one-day race conclude in a sprint.

The race is named after Australia’s 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, who helped designed the course around his home town with Scott Sunderland, a former professional cyclist.

Evans rode in the first edition of the event, bringing his career to a close.

A women’s elite race also took place today, which is not currently part of the UCI Women's World Tour.

Cuba’s Arlenis Sierra won the 113km event after attacking in the closing kilometres.

She finished in a winning time of 3 hours 07min 10sec.

Australia’s Lucy Kennedy and Amanda Spratt completed the top three, ending 19 seconds adrift of the winner.