India’s Saina Nehwal came from a game down to beat China’s He Bingjiao in her women’s singles semi-final match at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Indonesia Masters in Jakarta.

Nehwal and He produced one of the closest matches of the day at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno, the venue for badminton competition at last year’s Asian Games.

He edged a tight first game 21-18 but the tournament sixth seed was unable to prevent Nehwal winning the second 21-12.

Former world number one Nehwal completed an impressive comeback, winning third game 21-18 to progress to the final of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event

She is scheduled to face Olympic and world champion Carolina Marín of Spain in the final.

Marin also came from a game down to reach the final, beating China’s Chen Yufei 17-21, 21-11, 23-21.

Japan’s Kento Momota continued his remarkable record against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s event.

The world number one had only lost once in 10 meetings to Axelsen, with that defeat coming back in February 2014.

Axelsen, a former world number one, was unable to secure a rare victory over his rival as Momota controlled their semi-final.

The Japanese player won 21-15, 21-4 to storm into the final.

Momota is set to face further Danish opposition with Anders Antonsen having beaten home favourite Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-16 in his last four match.

Indonesia are assured to success in the men’s doubles, as top seeds Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo progressed to the final.

They earned a 21-19, 21-13 win over Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.

Gideon and Sukamuljo are now due meet their compatriots Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in an all-Indonesian final, after they beat China’s Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong 21-11, 21-17.

Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahsashi won their women’s doubles match against Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.

The Japanese duo secured a 22-20, 20-22, 21-12 victory to reach the final.

South Korea’s Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong are set to provide their opposition after they won 13-21, 22-20, 21-16 against Japan’s Mayu Matsutomo and Wakana Nagahara.

Mixed doubles top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong won 11-21, 21-14, 21-11 against Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

The Chinese pairing will now face Indonesia’s Tontowi Ahmad and Lillyana Natsir, 22-20, 21-11 winners against Malaysia’s Chang Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.