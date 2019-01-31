The logo for this year's International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays in Yokohama has been revealed with 100 days to go.

Organisers have opted for a predominantly blue design which "symbolises the host city Yokohama and its surrounding ocean and seaport, a gateway for visitors from all over the world".

Japan's rising sun has also been included with the event set for the International Stadium on May 11 and 12.

Social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have also been launched today to mark the countdown.

Yokohama has had limited time to prepare for the event as they stepped in as a replacement host for Nassau in The Bahamas in October.

It came after The Bahamas' Government confirmed in July that it would no longer be able to offer the financial guarantees to host the event.

Nassau had staged all of the first three World Relays, in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The IAAF World Relays will be held outside of The Bahamas for the first time ©Getty Images

Several member federations contacted the IAAF directly to express their interest in stepping in as a replacement host and the world governing body's Council voted to award it to the Japanese city.

The IAAF World Relays has become an important early season event, blending the established 4x100 and 4x400 metres relays with other distances, medley and mixed relays.

Its success arguably contributed to the International Olympic Committee adding the mixed 4x400m relays to the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020.

Jamaica were hopeful of stepping in to stage the 2019 World Relays, but their effort also came to an end when their Government were unable to provide written financial backing.