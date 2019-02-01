French film director Luc Besson is reportedly claiming €50 million (£44 million/$57 million) in allowances because the offices of his company EuropaCorp will be used as a canteen for athletes competing at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Cité du Cinéma film studio complex, opened by Besson seven years ago in Saint-Denis, will be converted for a period yet to be defined in 2024.

According to French newspaper Le Figaro, it means that the company’s employees will not have access to the premises during the Games.

"We are following this issue with the utmost attention so that the Cité du Cinéma will not be penalised by the Olympic project," a statement from EuropaCorp read.

Le Figaro claim that the Olympic law of March 2018 allows Paris 2024 to take over the premises during the Games.

The matter comes amid a dispute between EuropaCorp, which is reportedly in great financial difficulty, and the company that owns its offices, La Nef Lumière.

Last October, EuropaCorp assigned La Nef Lumière to the Tribunal de Grande Instance in Bobigny.

"The assignment of EuropaCorp is surprising because Luc Besson has known for a long time that athletes will occupy the Cité du Cinéma during the Games in Paris," Caisse des Dépôts Group, the majority shareholder of EuropaCorp, said in a statement.

"He attended the visit of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) in June 2017 to Paris."

The Cité du Cinéma would be the centrepiece of the Olympic Village Plaza in the Athletes' Village during Paris 2024 ©Paris 2024

During its successful bid, Paris 2024 officials promised that "athletes will benefit from a unique environment thanks to the proximity of the Seine and the Cité du Cinéma in the heart of the Olympic Village".

The plan is that it would form the centrepiece of the Olympic Village Plaza, an international zone close to the River Seine.

Besson is best known for directing and producing films like Subway, The Big Blue and Nikita.

He has been nominated for a César Award for best director and best picture for his films Léon: The Professional and The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.

Besson won best director and best French director for his sci-fi action film The Fifth Element in 1997.

He also wrote and directed the 2014 sci-fi thriller film Lucy and the 2017 space opera film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

In 2005, he was commissioned to produce the promotional movie for Paris' successful bid to host the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which was awarded to London.

Besson opened Cité du Cinéma, a vast studio complex created in a disused power station to offer Hollywood-style facilities right on the edge of Paris, in 2012.

As well as nine film sets, totalling 9,500 square metres, the €170 million (£150 million/$195 million) project houses a vast office complex including EuropaCorp's new headquarters, carpentry, costume and model-making workshops, production and post-production facilities.

Luc Besson promised Cité du Cinéma would offer Hollywood-style facilities close to Paris when it opened in 2012 ©Getty Images

La Nef Lumière responded to the summons by accusing EuropaCorp of not paying its rents.

"EuropaCorp has not been paying its rents for months and has arrears amounting to €7 million (£6.1 million/$8 million)," the company said in a statement.

"This procedure is a trick to hide EuropaCorp's financial difficulties.

"The allegations alleged in the context of litigation are not founded because the trouble invoked is not yet proven."

When contacted by insidethegames, a Paris 2024 spokesperson said: "We can say that the temporary use of the Cité du Cinéma by Paris 2024 during the Games has been public information since 2015 and discussions began with all the relevant stakeholders at the beginning of the bid phase, four years ago.

"We are in talks today with the owner, La Nef Lumière, on the terms of use of the venue to see how we can host athletes from all over the world in the best conditions in five years while preserving as well as possible the existing activities.

"The eventual periods of use of the various zones of the venue will depend on the overlay to be put in place.

"Appropriate financial compensation will be made in accordance with those periods of use.

"They will depend on the programming of the venue, which will be defined in collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders during the upcoming months."