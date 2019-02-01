The World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO is set to elect a new President tomorrow to succeed Borislav Pelević, who died suddenly in October.

WAKO vice-presidents Roy Baker of Ireland and Nasser Nassiri of Iran are among the trio of candidates for the position, along with Olga Pavlenko, the President of the Kickboxing Federation of Ukraine.

Baker is the current President of WAKO Europe, while Nassiri heads WAKO Asia.

The election will take place during an Extraordinary General Assembly, called following Pelević’s death at the age of 61, at the Sheraton Milan Malpensa Airport Hotel and Conference Centre.

It will follow a duly constructed ballot.

Seriba's Borislav Pelević, pictured here with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, died suddenly in October at the age of 61 having been WAKO President since 2015 ©WAKO/Facebook

Pelević had been WAKO President since 2015, having previously served as a Board member at the organisation.

He was also the founder and President of the Serbian Kickboxing Federation.

Francesca Falsoni is currently serving as WAKO interim President.

In November, WAKO was granted provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a period of three years.

It is now able to receive funding from the IOC and can apply for grants to help fund its development programmes.