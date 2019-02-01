The conclusion of the latest Beijing 2022 Project Review was that China’s capital continues to be on track to host a successful Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The joint International Olympic Committee (IOC)-International Paralympic Committee Project Review looked at areas such as test events, marketing, sport, communication and engagement, legacy, sustainability, venues and spectators.

It was a short meeting that followed IOC President Thomas Bach’s visit to the Beijing 2022 venues.

"The general consensus was that Beijing continues to be on track," an IOC spokesperson told insidethegames.

Among those in attendance at the Project Review was Juan Antonio Samaranch, an IOC vice-president and Coordination Commission chair for Beijing 2022.

"It’s not about impressing the world how big you are anymore…you’ve done it [during the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games]," Samaranch was reported as saying by China Daily.

"Now it’s about impressing the world for how efficient you are.

"We have to make sure that every Yuan spent in this organisation is worthwhile and reasonable, and it leaves a legacy."

Other notable people present included Zhang Jiandong, the executive vice-president of Beijing 2022 and also the Deputy Mayor of the capital.

©Getty Images

Bach gave Beijing's preparations for the 2022 Winter Games a "10 out of 10" mark after visiting the venues.

The German took a trip to sites for sports including Alpine skiing, biathlon and ski jumping in the Zhangjiakou and Yanqing venue hubs.

When asked to mark Beijing 2022's progress out of 10 by Xinhua, he responded by giving organisers a full house.

Bach also praised the Chinese Government's target of establishing 300 million winter sport participants in time for Beijing 2022.

The host nation lacks heritage in many Winter Olympic disciplines, particularly snow sports.

Beijing will become the first city to host both versions of the Olympics, Summer and Winter, in 2022.

The next Winter Olympics are currently due to begin on February 4 in 2022, at the Bird's Nest Stadium.