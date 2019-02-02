Clubs across the A-League and W-League in Australia have shown their support for refugee footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi as a Thai court prepares to hear the case to extradite him.

Teams in the A-League and W-League, the top two men's and women's divisions in the country, posed for joint team photos with a "#SAVEHAKEEM" banner before their matches this weekend.

The move in conjunction with Football Federation Australia (FFA) - criticised for only calling for the release of Al-Araibi last week - and the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) is designed to show unity for the player, who remains in Thailand following his arrest in November.

Al-Araibi, who fled Bahrain in 2014, was detained on his honeymoon and campaigners are pleading for him to be sent back to Australia, where he has refugee status.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 for allegedly vandalising a police station during Arab Spring protests in Bahrain, charges he strongly denies.

Last week, Bahrain submitted a formal request for his extradition, with interior minister Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah al-Khalifa claiming "external interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain is unacceptable".

Officials and those campaigning on his behalf are fearful he will be tortured or even killed if he is forced to return to Bahrain.

The Asian Football Confederation and FIFA have urged Thailand to return to Al-Araibi, while the International Olympic Committee has also voiced support for his release.

Campaigners, including former Australian international Mark Foster, have claimed the situation has become an "absolute emergency".

A case in front of the Criminal Court of Thailand regarding Al-Araibi is due to begin on Monday (February 4).

The court will decide whether he should be extradited back to Bahrain or be allowed to fly home to Australia.

An international campaign has been launched in a bid to pressure Thailand to allow Bahrain refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi to return to Australia after he was detained in Thailand while he was on his honeymoon ©Getty Images

The FFA has claimed it has been "working with the relevant agencies to advocate for the release Hakeem Al-Araibi", an Australian resident who plays for Pascoe Vale FC.

"We have been in regular contact with the Australian Government, FIFA and AFC regarding Hakeem’s case since his detention and have also raised the matter with the Football Association of Thailand," said FFA chief executive David Gallop.

"FFA, together with FIFA and AFC, are united in calling for Hakeem Al-Araibi’s human rights to be respected and for him to be returned to Australia where he holds the status of permanent resident and has been assessed as a refugee.

"We also applaud the outstanding efforts of the football community in Australia who have expressed their support for Hakeem.

"We encourage all Australians to continue their efforts to have Mr Al-Araibi return to his family and home safely."

The AFC has also been criticised for its handling of the situation and for refusing to take a position on the matter.

AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa has faced calls to resign as he has a perceived conflict of interest owing to his stature within Bahrain's royal family.

Al-Araibi claims his imprisonment is Shaikh Salman taking revenge after he openly criticised the FIFA vice-president, who unsuccessfully ran for the top job at world football's governing body in 2015.