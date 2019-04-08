International Mediterranean Games Committee (ICMG) President Amar Addadi is convinced this year’s Mediterranean Beach Games in Greek city Patras will be a "great success".

Addadi was speaking following a three-day meeting of the ICMG Executive Committee, Executive Bureau and Technical and Medical Commissions in Patras, which is scheduled to host the second edition of the Games from August 25 to 31.

Proceedings concluded with a joint meeting of the ICMG with the Organising Committee, held in the presence of Greece’s Deputy Minister of Sports George Vassiliadis.

The progress of preparations in each sector was examined in detail and the final decisions on the sports and their venues were taken.

The ICMG Executive Committee approved the final locations and the number of sport disciplines, as well as the Games plan.

Members also visited the sites where the Games are set to be held.

The tenders for supplies and accommodation for athletes and their escorts is said to remain a high priority for the near future.

The Coordination Commission’s next visit to the host city is scheduled for May 3.

"We are pleased with the progress of the work," Addadi said.

"There is a small team that is working hard to reach the deadlines and we are convinced the Mediterranean Beach Games will be a great success.

"Patras is a big city, it is attractive and has a lot of potential."

The ICMG Executive Committee meeting was held in Patras ©ICMG

Vassiliadis added: "The State supports the Patras Games and I am optimistic.

"The programme is followed closely and I am pleased with the progress of the organisation.

"We want to make good and successful Games that will leave a legacy in Patras."

In the framework of ICMG's meetings in Patras, Addadi and the Executive Committee met twice with the city's Mayor Kostas Peletidis and his colleagues, and are said to have had "very fruitful discussions".

Some 26 countries will be represented at the Games.

Athletes will compete in 12 sports across eight venues.

The sports are aquathlon, beach handball, beach soccer, beach volley, beach tennis, beach wrestling, canoe ocean racing, fin swimming, open water swimming, rowing beach sprint, water polo and water skiing.

Pescara in Italy staged the inaugural Mediterranean Beach Games in 2015.

Also discussed during the Executive Committee meeting was preparations for the next edition of the Mediterranean Games, which are due to be held in Algerian city Oran in 2021.