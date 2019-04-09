Henry Núñez has been elected as Central American Sports Organization (ORDECA) President at the organisation’s General Assembly.

The Assembly took place at the Costa Rica National Olympic Committee headquarters in Vázquez de Coronado.

Costa Rica National Olympic Committee President Núñez was elected by acclamation to the same role at ORDECA.

He is now set to serve a four-year term as ORDECA President.

Núñez succeeds Nicaragua’s Emmett Lang in the role.

The National Olympic Committees of Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Belize are members of ORDECA.

The organisation are an affiliate member of Panam Sports and organise the Central American Games.

Henry Núñez, third right, will serve a four-year term as ORDECA President ©IFBB

The last edition of the Games took place in Nicaragua in December 2017.

El Salvador are due to host the 12th edition of the Games in 2021.

Competition is scheduled to take place from December 5 to 19 in two year’s time.

The city of Santa Tecla will host the Games.

In the build-up to the multi-sport event ORDECA will hold their next General Assembly in the city.