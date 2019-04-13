A former official from China's General Administration of Sport is hopeful the country can better its best-ever gold medal tally at a Winter Olympic Games when it hosts the event in Beijing in 2022.

Zhu Chengyi, a winter sports expert, also expressed his desire to see China compete in all 109 events at Beijing 2022 in an interview with China's official state news agency Xinhua.

He recognised that neither aim would be easily achieved and that meticulous preparation would be needed in order to meet the targets.

China’s best display to date at a Winter Olympics came at Vancouver 2010, when it claimed five golds in an 11-medal haul.

At last year’s edition in Pyeongchang, the nation managed just one gold medal from the 55 events it contested thanks to short track speed skater Wu Dajing’s victory in the men’s 500 metres event.

It contributed to a a total of nine medals, which included six silvers and two bronzes.

"In order to surpass the five-gold mark, we have to make breakthroughs in other events and not rely solely on our traditional strongholds," Zhu told Xinhua.

"For the 2022 Games, we are hopeful of medalling in short track, figure skating, skiing aerials, halfpipe and speed skating.

"However, we have other medal hopefuls, as the Beijing Winter Games introduces the new events of short track mixed relay and freestyle skiing mixed team aerials."

China's best-ever Winter Olympic Games performance came at Vancouver 2010 ©Getty Images

As for competing in all 109 events, Zhu added: "We're quite sure of qualifying for some 60 events but have to make greater efforts in order to reach the Olympic qualifying standards in the other 50 events."

Last month, Chinese Olympic Committee President Gou Zhongwen also spoke of China’s aim to surpass the Vancouver 2010 benchmark.

Efforts are being made to make the target more achievable.

A 150-strong Chinese team of cross-country skiers, freestyle snowboarders and ski jumpers recently spent a month improving their skills at the Olympic Training Center in Vuokatti in Finland.

The initiative came on the back of China agreeing a "Year of Winter Sports" deal with Finland in January.

The partnership between the two nations was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö during the latter's visit to China.

The cooperation includes Chinese biathlon, cross-country skiing and ice hockey athletes training in Finland in the build-up to the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The launch came after Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan urged athletes from the country to learn from established Winter Olympic nations to help their bid for success at Beijing 2022.

"In order to meet our goals, we must work together and ensure our preparation is thorough," Zhu concluded.